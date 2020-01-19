State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa is closed "until further notice" after a slip overnight.

The slip occured near Putorino north of the Waikere bridge, about 3am.

An NZTA spokesperson said it was understood the slip contained several large rocks blocking lanes and there was no estimate of when it would reopen.

NZTA said an alternate route is to travel via SH5 Rotorua or SH30 Awakeri but this will significantly extend travel time.

Advertisement

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel, a police spokeswoman said.

Crews are working to clear the road, NZTA said, but it is closed "until further notice".

More soon