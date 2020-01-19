Armed police swarmed on the Napier suburb of Taradale this afternoon after a gang altercation near the suburb's CBD.

It's understood some witnesses heard gunshots at about 1pm today on Gloucester St, near the shopping centre's McDonald's restaurant.

A witness at the scene said they saw Black Power members arming themselves with golf clubs and other impromptu weapons prior to the incident with about 30 plus Mongrel Mob members eating at Shani's restaurant next to McDonald's in Taradale.

They then said they saw the two gangs meet on the road as a brawl broke out and then a vehicle jumped the curb crossing over a pathway and going on the wrong side of the road.

Advertisement

The witness believed the vehicle was aiming towards the Mongrel Mob members narrowly missing several, after which they then began hitting the vehicle with weapons.

During that incident they said this was when they heard "five shots" apparently aimed at the vehicle.

Police said initially in a statement there were no reports of injuries but have since confirmed a man has since been taken to hospital, Hawke's Bay Today understands one gang member had received injuries above his eye in the altercation and had since been located.

A reporter at the scene said that there were about a dozen officers on the scene with the area evacuated and diversions in place around the Gloucester St round-a-bout outside McDonald's.

A scene examination is currently underway.

Police again ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police were on high alert after gunshots were fired during a gang confrontation in Taradale. Photo Warren Buckland

More to come.