A woman had the surprise of her life after the car she was in had to veer to miss a person who was crouched down dressed as a bush on a Napier street.

Manaia Munro said she spotted something large on the corner of Trinity Cres and Merlot Cres in Pirimai as she and her husband drove to a nearby petrol station on Thursday evening.

"We thought we could see something on the road close to our side so we slowed down and we were going to move it.

"Then it got up and started walking and we almost hit it.

"We were maybe like the distance of the length of a car from hitting him.

"We weren't too close, but he gave us a fright."

After the narrow miss of the person, dressed in a ghillie suit, Munro continued to the petrol station before returning to the road.

"Just to be cautious, we went back to check it out and he was on the corner by a street sign just being a bush," she said.

"I thought he was an idiot for being on the road but it was funny.

"It didn't seem like he was there to harm or anything, but you never know."

Manaia Munro, who spotted the prankster, asked them to "stop being an idiot". Photo / Supplied

When asked what she would say to the unknown person if she could, Munro joked she would "probably tell him to stop being an idiot".

Munro posted the photos of the person on Facebook, where others shared their thoughts.

"Not funny you almost hit them, but that costume is next level and it made me lol," one person said.

Another added: "He must be hot dressed up in that. Quick someone, he may need watering. Go give him a drink!"