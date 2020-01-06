A large forest fire north of Napier that spread over 140ha on Monday has continued to burn overnight, with crews heading out at first light to decide on a plan of attack.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets and at least 65 firefighters were battling eight fires around the Hawke's Bay region on Monday, including one in Waipatiki Forest that was burning out of control.

Most firefighters withdrew from that fire, near Tangoio Settlement Rd, by 6.30pm due to windy and dangerous conditions.

By 9.30pm the fire had spread to 140ha and one house had been evacuated as a precaution.

Trevor Mitchell, the principal rural fire officer for Hawke's Bay, said the terrain and conditions meant that the forest fire would be left to burn overnight.

Firefighters and aircraft could not fight the fire in darkness, he said.

Wind was expected to have eased this morning but while isolated showers are forecast today there will not be any steady rain.

The northern front of the fire, near Tangoia Settlement Rd, about 3 km from SH2. Photo / Warren Buckland

A shot of the Waipatiki Forest fire from Hill Rd around 11.45pm on Monday. Photo / Aubrey McBrayer

A separate grass fire that broke out in Fernhill, Hawke's Bay on Monday was extinguished. Police asked motorists to avoid State Highway 50 as choking smoke covered the road.