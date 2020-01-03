Napier has seen another case of illegal rubbish-dumping, this time on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

The rubbish, which has been dumped near the Kennedy Rd off-ramp, includes multiple tyres, a bike and electrical equipment.

A spokesperson for the NZ Transport Agency said they are the organisation in charge, due to it being on a State Highway.

"Our contractors will be out having to have a look, and clean it up unfortunately."

Advertisement

Napier is no strange to fly-tipping. The most recent case Hawke's Bay Today reported on was in November on Eriksen Rd.

The rubbish includes bike tyres and electrical equipment. Photo / Paul Taylor

At the time, Nelson Park Ward Councillor Api Tapine fly-tipping gets worse over the summer period, as it is easier to dump during fine weather.

READ MORE:

• Craig Cooper: Luckily, not everyone is a lazy so and so

• Premium - Illegal rubbish dumping rises at same time as summer temperatures

• Generous donation helps clear illegal Hawke's Bay rubbish dump

"You don't have to traverse across wet paddocks and fields and empty sections."

He said spending time outside in your garden was also a cause of increased fly-tipping, as people begin to notice the rubbish which has built up over the year.

In Hastings, the site of the Waingakau Village development was a common place to see dumped rubbish, in October last year 27 truckloads of concrete was dumped at the site.