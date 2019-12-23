

The Cape Kidnappers/Te Kauwae-a-Māui Gannet Reserve will remain closed over the Christmas period while the results of a risk analysis report are fully reviewed.

After two Korean tourists were seriously injured in a landslide along Cape Kidnappers on January 23, the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Hastings District Council commissioned a Quantitative Risk Analysis (QRA) to assess the risk levels and provide better context for managing these risks.

The QRA report, which was due to be completed by October this year, was delayed due to weather conditions and a need to recapture drone survey information, according to DoC.

"Visitor safety has to be our top priority," said DoC Hawke's Bay operations manager Jenny Nelson-Smith.

"It's disappointing that we're not in a position to make a decision before Christmas, but we appreciate the patience and understanding of the community while we ensure we have a solid grasp of the risks.

"The QRA is being independently reviewed to ensure that we have a full understanding of the level of risk so that we can manage it effectively.

"Only at that point will we be comfortable to make a decision about reopening the reserve."

While people still have access to Clifton Beach, which has been open since June, Hastings District Council is continuing to manage and monitor the section of beach it administers as per its interim risk management plan.

Rock falls and landslides can happen at any time, Nelson-Smith added, so any visitors to the open section of the beach should be aware of this before heading out over summer.