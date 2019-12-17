Five men charged with killing Hawke's Bay man Codi Wilkinson have denied charges of murder and kidnapping, with their identities still subject to an interim order suppressing publication.

The not-guilty pleas were entered when the men, aged from 30 to 49, appeared today in the High Court in Palmerston North, where it was a revealed a trial is unlikely to happen before February 2021, more than 15 months after they were arrested and charged relating to the death of the father-of-two and Mongrel Mob member.

Wilkinson was found dead, with extensive injuries, on a property at Bunnythorpe, between Ashhurst and Feilding and about 11km from Palmerston North, on September 27, five days after he would have turned 27.

He had not been seen by his partner, family or friends for more than a fortnight, although he had not been reported missing.

Charges laid in the last week of November reveal the alleged offences are believed to have happened on or before September 12, meaning he would not have reached the birthday for which family and friends posted best wishes, apparently unaware he might have no longer been alive.

Those in court are each charged with kidnapping and murder, and also with kidnapping and wounding a second man with intent to injure, and with participating in an organised criminal group.

Police had not commented on the case for more than eight weeks between a single statement after the death and the arrests and have declined to comment further now that the matter is before the courts.

The five accused, including at least one originally from Hawke's Bay, have been remanded in continued custody by Justice Jillian Mallon pending a further appearance in Palmerston North on February 3.