

Hawke's Bay's top police officer says the violence her officers are experiencing is "unacceptable" after a female police constable was attacked in Napier.

The officer was struck with a pair of vice grips during an arrest in relation to a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

The constable, allegedly struck by an associate of the person being arrested, received two stitches and a concussion. She is currently off work and recovering at home, police said.

A youth appeared in the Youth Court in Hastings on Monday and was due to reappear later this week.

Eastern District Commander Tania Kura said violence towards police staff is unacceptable.

"Those found to be guilty of committing an offence will be held to account.

"Officers who are on the receiving end of violence towards them are offered full support from the organisation, and this extends to their families as well.

"We are committed to ensuring our staff and the public are safe and feel safe.

"Officers are trained in risk-assessment techniques to ensure their interactions with offenders and the public are as safe as possible, and do their very best in often trying situations.

"Any incidents are always fully debriefed, to establish if there are any lessons to be learned."

The incident was followed by another attack, near State Highway 2 in Putorino on Monday, when police attempted a routine stop on a vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

The occupants threatened the police officer, while another threw a bottle at the windscreen.

One occupant came at the officer on foot with a shovel, while the other had a metal pole.

The officer was forced to get in his patrol car and drive away, before police followed the alleged attackers to an address on Waikare Rd.