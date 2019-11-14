A proposal to ban car washing from Napier driveways has opponents, with one man saying it would remove "one of the last joys of life before we are threatened with extinction".

Napier City Council's Stormwater Bylaw 2019, which has been out for consultation, has a requirement that no-one allows any chemical, including detergents, to enter the stormwater network.

That includes car wash detergents, which the council says often contain sulphates which remove oxygen from waterways and can be fatal to aquatic life.

It's a similar rule to what the Greater Wellington Regional

Advertisement

"Expectations under the draft Bylaw are for people to wash their cars on their lawn or other area of pervious surface or wash their car at dedicated commercial facilities," the council said.

It said other councils had similar rules, and noted that what it proposed was similar to suggestions by Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Porirua City Council has had the ban in place since 2015.

READ MORE:

• Car ruined after car wash sprays detergent inside vehicle

• Watch: Australian man stumbles into car wash after suffering mystery burns

• Free clean on offer at carwash launch

• Northland news in brief: Book giveaway, car wash for Open Arms

Of the 37 submissions on the stormwater bylaw, nine had concerns about the impact on car washing and the difficulty some residents had in accessing grass areas or lawn to wash cars.

One of those sumitters, Chris Denby, said the rule was draconian and urged the council to "leave the joy of the car wash on the home driveway".

"This is one relaxing and pleasurable activity that I enjoy every now and then... and now it too is under threat," he said.

"For us car buffs, it's one of the last joys of life before we are threatened with extinction - T-shirt and jandals, nice sunny day, chamois in hand, car radio playing a favourite station, shiny chrome, gleaming paintwork... it's a Kiwi tradition that should not be quashed," he said.

Advertisement

"Given that most people hardly ever wash their cars, and allow the rain to get rid of dirt from the car (which goes into the stormwater system from the road anyways), would enforcement of this make any real difference?" he added.

The council will discuss the submissions at a meeting next week.