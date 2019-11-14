The Hawke's Bay Regional Council and its four constituent local authorities have broken new ground with a meeting of all elected representatives' priorities throughout the region.

The joint regional workshop on Wednesday was attended by the mayors of Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay, councillors and chief executive officers, and ended with a plan to make it an annual conference.

It's believed to have been the first time such a workshop has been organised for all elected members. There are other meetings such as the Mayoral Leaders Forums, local government gathering from "Region 3" across the North Island from

