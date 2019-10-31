Emergency services gathered at Hawke's Bay Airport this morning after a pilot identified

potential problems with an Air NZ aircraft's landing gear.

A police spokesperson said police were notified about 6.45am and placed on standby after being told a plane arriving at the airport had potential landing gear problems.

However, the plane landed safely and police and other emergency services were stood down.

The flight is understood to be Air NZ Flight NZ5771 from Napier to Christchurch.

Advertisement

The flight's radar path show it circling Napier shortly after take off before landing again at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Air NZ has been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME