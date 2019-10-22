The police manhunt for those responsible for shooting at an officer's home and the Wairoa police station over the weekend continues.

A scene examination has been completed at the two locations where the incidents occurred and the investigation team were continuing to speak with the community and make general enquiries, police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, shortly after 11pm on Saturday October 19, a single shot was fired at the door of a police officer's home in Wairoa.

Less than 24-hours later, the second incident occurred at around 9.25pm on Sunday, October 20 when the Wairoa Police Station on Queen Street was shot at.

No-one was injured in either incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford said they had received a huge amount of support from the community since these two incidents.

"This is not something the majority of people in Wairoa want to see in their town and they are upset and concerned that police have been targeted in such a manner."

He said there will continue to be a heightened police presence to support the ongoing investigation and to help reassure the community.

"We are still seeking information from the public," he said.

"There will be people in Wairoa who have information about the two shootings and we encourage them to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information that may help the police investigation is asked to call 105.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.