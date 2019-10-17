They might not have won the big money prize of $38 million but three lucky Hawke's Bay Lotto players still had something to celebrate, one in particular.

A MyLotto player from Hawke's Bay was one of seven lucky players to win Lotto's First Division taking home $142,857.

READ MORE:

• Lotto win for Hastings but big ticket prize still up for grabs

• New Zealand's luckiest Lotto store strikes again

• $11 million Powerball win: Hawke's Bay Lotto shop sells 47th lucky ticket

• Premium - What to do if you win Lotto: $11m Hastings winner's top tips

Napier players also managed to win big being two of thirty-nine lucky Kiwis who each managed to take home $15,232 with Lotto Second Division.

Advertisement

The winning tickets were sold at Napier City Pak 'n Save and Andrew Spence Pharmacy.

The big prize was won a little further north with two lucky players from Auckland each winning a $19 million share of Wednesday night's $38 million Powerball jackpot.

Both winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland.