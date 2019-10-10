The results are in for what is almost the biggest election in Napier this week.

While Napier residents are in the process of voting in local government representatives, there's been a second election running which saw global voters use FPPP (first-penguin-past-the-post) to choose the three finalists for penguin of the year.

It is the second time the competition has been run by the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier.

7400 people from countries including Yemen, Uganda, Brazil, Kuwait, Nepal, Austria, Bangladesh, Israel, Nicaragua, and Panama voted for the finalists.

Most of the votes came from the United States, with Australia in second place and New Zealand third.

This year Draco, Elmo and Mo will be battling it out for the title.

Draco looked after another penguin's egg and saved her boyfriend from being pushed of the pier.

Elmo is the oldest resident at Penguin Cove. At 18 she is somewhere between 90-100 in human years.

Almost blind from cataracts and only in possession of one flipper, Elmo normally gets fed in bed, but recently as been making an appearance at feeding times, taking out good penguin of the month in July as a result.

One of her burrow mates, Mo, who lost out on the title to Timmy last year, is also in the running.

In 2018 he was naughty penguin of the month more than any other, but it appears he turned a new leaf in 2019.

His behaviour has improved over the past year, although he is still naughty and "super lazy" according to aquarium staff.

Draco, 12, is mates with last year's winner, Timmy.

She is very friendly, and likes to go visit other burrows, and stood up for Timmy when another penguin tried to push him off the pier.

This year she even adopted an egg when it was left in her burrow by Burny, who clearly was just not the maternal type.

The oldest penguin in the cove, Elmo, who managed to get out of bed at feeding times.

The penguins are loved all over the world, one voter from the United States said when they visited New Zealand they made in Napier specifically to visit the penguins.

"I love the little penguins and the national aquarium! The naughty penguin of the month posts make me so happy," they wrote.

To vote in the final round of voting, go to www.nationalaquarium.co.nz. Voting is open until 10pm on Wednesday October 16, with the finalist announced on Friday next week.