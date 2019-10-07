Why travel to a Pacific island for the school holidays, when home is where the heat is?

Rarotonga had nothing on a sweltering Napier or Hastings on Tuesday, and the high temperatures in both cities is set to continue for the rest of the work-week.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said Rarotonga's high depended on a lot of factors including sea temperature, and this week Napier and Hastings would be predominantly warmer.

The temperature in both Hawke's Bay cities would stay between 20 and 24 degree Celsius until Saturday.

Rarotonga in comparison was forecast to only hit highs of 22C.

By Saturday, Mother Nature is expected to rain on the sunshine-laced parade, Best said.

Napier is expected to get a high of 23C on Wednesday, 23C on Thursday, 20C on Friday and 17C on Saturday.

Hastings is expected to fare much the same with 24C on Wednesday, 23C on Thursday, 20C on Friday and 18C with cloud and rain on Saturday.

"Generally there is a good north westerly expected for much for the country for the remainder of the week," Best said.