The man who died a week after his logging truck rolled in Hastings District last month has been named by police.

He was 69-year-old Peter Thomas Craig of Napier.

Police were called to the scene on Kereru Rd at 1.45pm on September 25, where Mr Craig was found with critical injuries.

He was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter and transferred the next day to Wellington Hospital.

Affectionately known as Pete, a death notice said he was surrounded by his "loving family" when he passed away on October 1.

"Treasured husband and best friend of Di. Cherished Dad of Tony and Anne-Marie, Rochelle, Lauren and Paul.

"A super-star Poppa to Hunter and Finn, Calum and Eamon, and Campbell. Much loved son and son-in-law of the late Peter and Pat, and Dawn and the late Ian.

"A loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and mate to many," it said.

A celebration of his life will be held in the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre on Wednesday, October 9 at 1pm.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.