Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 51 in Napier.

The crash at Awatoto involving two vehicles occurred at 7.25am.

Early reports indicate two people have sustained injuries.

Roads are closed on State Highway 51 between Marine Parade and Awatoto Rd and diversions are in place.

Traffic delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

MORE TO COME