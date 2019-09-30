One person is believed to have died in a serious crash in Takapau this afternoon.

The crash, involving a truck and a car occurred just before 5pm at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Fraser Rd, Stuff have reported.

SH2 is currently closed both ways with a detour through Takapau. Traffic is being diverted along Charlotte St and Fraser Rd.

It is understood a police Serious Crash Unit is on its way.

A woman living about 500 metres from the crash site said there was an "incredible" loud noise and she could see the incident from her home.

She said she rushed to stop traffic.

Another witness at the scene says weather conditions are worsening. She said a truck and trailer unit appears to have left the road and has come to rest in a farm paddock.

