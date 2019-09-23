Hastings woman Jess Reid's family and friends have been left "collecting memories" of a "sweetheart of a woman" who was taken too soon.

Reid's friend, work colleague and boss Gaylene Holley said Reid was 23 when she died suddenly at her Hastings home last Friday.

The cause of her death was unknown but her friends and family believe it might have something to do with her the epileptic seizures she'd been battling for a "long time", Holley said.

Reid had been working with Holley at PETstock, Hastings, for more than two years, ever since the store opened and they quickly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.