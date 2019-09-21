

A witness has described hearing a "popping" sound at the Hastings Railway Station moments before she watched it go up in flames.

The fire gutted the old asbestos-ridden railway station on the corner of St Aubyn St and Sir James Wattie Pl in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Chelsea Barham, who works across the road from the station, said she was leaving work around 2am, when she heard the popping sound and saw smoke.

She said she called 111 and watched the fire until it was almost put out, around 3-3.30am.

Advertisement

The Hastings Railway Station, which burnt down in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo / Ian Cooper

She said it was an "intense" experience to watch the station burn down.

Five fire trucks and two tankers were needed to quell the fire, which police and fire investigators have yet to reveal if it is thought to be suspicious.

Hastings District Council and the Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones on Saturday advised members of the public to stay away.

Building materials included asbestos containing sheets that potentially pose a risk to health if fibres are inhaled, he said.

Hastings District Council advised that the building site was being kept damp to contain asbestos fibres while site containment and clean-up operations were under way.

The adjacent Carters building closed earlier than its normal 12.30pm Saturday closing time as a precaution.

The Hastings Railway Station, which was gutted by fire. Photo / Ian Cooper

Fine particle samples were also being tested to ensure that there was no ongoing risk to the public or people working in neighbouring areas.

The road reopened to traffic about 5pm on Saturday, but both footpaths remained closed on Sunday so clean-up work could continue, and monitoring continues on-site.