That was back in 2017. Fast forward two years and Hillis nearly half the man he used to be - he lost 73kg and now weighs 86kg.
Daniel Hill of Hastings has lost almost half his body weight with a gastric sleeve operation.
Hill's weight loss was attributed to undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, a procedure he decided to go through with after talking to people who had undergone the surgery themselves and doing a "hell of a lot of research".
"I met a mate in Hawke's Bay who had it done and he told me it cost $20,000.
"The cost scared me off and I put off the surgery. I put a price tag on my life."
Following another friend's funeral Hill decided he couldn't afford not to and he talked to John Fleischl, a doctor at Royston Hospital about what it involved.
"I decided to go through with the surgery, and Southern Cross paid $7500 towards the cost."
Gastric Sleeve Surgery or Sleeve Gastrectomy involves reducing the size of the stomach from a sac to a narrow tube.
About 80 per cent of the stomach is removed. It is performed laparoscopically (using minimally invasive keyhole surgery).