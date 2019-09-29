Burglaries in the Bay of Plenty police district cause major heartache and grief for victims, yet not all break-ins are reported. Sandra Conchie has looked into the issue and talked to victims, senior police and Neighbourhood Support, who share their advice and prevention tips.


More than a quarter of crimes in the Bay of Plenty are burglaries and data shows more than 5000 burglaries and attempted break-ins were reported to the police in one year.

In the Bay of Plenty police district figures reveal there were 5029 reported burglaries and attempted break-ins, in the year to June 30 this year,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Other simple tips to protect yourself from this type of crime: