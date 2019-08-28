Old cellphones buried deep in cupboards around Hawke's Bay could actually be used to save someone's life.

Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke [WNPH] in Hawke's Bay is a police-sponsored initiative where police and local non-government organisations work in partnership to reduce family harm.

According to Eastern District Police, the region still has the highest rate of family harm incidents per 10,000 of population in New Zealand.

In Hawke's Bay the family harm team is attending an average of 20 family harm incidents a day, with the numbers showing no signs of abating.

Police said family harm victims seeking help could be fraught with challenges as their access to help could often be maliciously blocked.

Family Intervention Team Constable Reece Marshall said "most offenders often recognise that damaging or stealing of victims' phones is the first step in preventing access and controlling their victims".

One of the ways the group is helping victims of family harm is by providing cellphones that could be used to contact the police for emergencies.

A police spokeswoman said it was it was a local initiative from the Eastern District Whangaia staff.

"It has been running for nearly nine months, where staff sometimes provide old phones for victims of crimes - such as family harm.

"Our staff undertake a risk assessment prior to distribution of the phones."

The group currently have limited supply of phones and are appealing to the wider community to drop off their old phones at chosen locations.

"The last time the group ran a similar initiative we managed to collect 20–30 phones over a period of a week," Marshall said.

According to Victim Support Annual Report 2018, WNPH is about addressing the drivers of harm and better meeting clients' needs through greater community collaboration, enhanced cultural responsiveness, and a whānau-centric approach which empowers whānau and families to drive positive change.

The report states WNPH takes an "eyes wide open" approach, looking deeper at family violence to get to the root cause and reduce future risks.

Recently retired Senior Sergeant Greg Brown told Ten One Magazine that working on Whāngaia changed his view on policing in family harm.

Brown's work in the past few years developing the Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke approach to family harm in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay will be his lasting legacy.

"When you work with a Whāngaia lens, you need to really understand what working from a whānau voice is, rather than our voice.

"Working with whānau, not doing to whānau. It has taught me to see the strengths in whānau, even in our whānau with some of the greatest challenges in their lives.

"Whāngaia is a licence to be different. How you do it is up to you, your community and your partners. Police is only ever a part of this."

Cellphones can be dropped off at the Hastings or Napier Police Station front counter. Hawke's Bay Today will also collect them at its Hastings and Napier offices, and then drop them to police.

If you have a large number of phones that could be picked up, call the Eastern District Police on 06 871 0500 and ask to speak with someone in the Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke team.