A Hawke's Bay teenager sentenced to life imprisonment after the killing of Indian national Sandeep Dhiman 20 months ago faces another sentence after admitting the aggravated robbery of another man in a previous incident.

Rosie Page Lewis was 17 when she lured Dhiman into a plot to rob him of his car on December 17, 2017, when he was stabbed and beaten by associate and fellow teenager Shaun Liam Karauria and left to die in the middle of the night beside a remote rural road northwest of Napier.

Each admitted a charge of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment, Lewis to serve a minimum 11 years and Karauria a minimum of 12 years.

On Tuesday Lewis and Napier man Anthony Akuhata Ngapera were to have started a jury trial in Napier District Court denying a charge of aggravated robbery from the unrelated previous incident.

But each pleaded guilty and was remanded for sentence on November 8.

A co-accused also charged with aggravated robbery failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.