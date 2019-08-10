A search and rescue operation is underway in Hawke's Bay after a 75-year-old man failed to return from a fishing trip yesterday.

Police say the man had been fly-fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return to his accommodation by dark.

The fine, sunny and still conditions of yesterday continued on Sunday as police resumed ground and air searches about 7am.

No trace of the man had been found in overnight searches, including the use of a helicopter with infrared technology which continued until about 3am. The man's vehicle was found parked near the river and Police were today attempting to contact his next-of-kin.