Police have apprehended two people after "a number of artefacts" were removed from Western Hills Cemetery in Napier.

A statement said the alleged theft happened in the early hours of this morning when a dog handler was patrolling near the Park Island cemetery.

"He located two individuals who had taken a number of artefacts from within the cemetery," a spokesperson said.

"We know how much sentimental value these items will hold for the whanau who own them. We would love to return all of these items to their respective families."

Advertisement

If you recognise any of the pieces in the photo, contact Hawkes Bay Police on 06 831 0700, quoting file reference 190806/1478.