One person has minor injuries after becoming trapped between two vehicles when one reversed into another in a driveway in the Napier suburb of Onekawa.

Police and St John Ambulance responded to the incident in Hamilton Pl about 10am on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the person had been freed quickly and had minor injuries as a result of the low-speed incident.

The person was treated on scene and did not need to be taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, an ambulance spokesperson said.

The street is an industrial area just off State Highway 50.