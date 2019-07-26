In just over a week, ten Mazda Demio cars have been stolen in the Hawke's Bay area, prompting police to urge the public to ensure their vehicles are secure.

The Demios, among other vehicles, were stolen between July 18 and 26.

In a statement, police said six youth offenders have been referred to Youth Aid.

An 18-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court on September 4, and a 20-year-old man will appear on August 20, on various theft and driving charges.

Police said they encouraged people to take "as many measures as possible to prevent opportunistic thieves".

What to do:

- Always lock your vehicle and leave windows up.

- Don't leave valuables in your vehicle, especially not in plain sight.

- With older model cars, consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent.

- Try to park your vehicle in well-lit areas if you can't park it on your property.

- Keep in contact with your neighbours and look out for each other, too.

- If you see or suspect any suspicious activity, call Police straight away on 111.