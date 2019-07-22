Multiple crashes and spin outs are being attributed to a diesel spill which emergency services say has covered a "fair bit" of the 50 kilometres of State Highway 2 from Waipukurau to Hastings.

Police were at 9.30am still trying to locate offending vehicle which appears to have leaked oil along the highway.

The spill caused a number of incidents behind it on what was already a slippery wet morning in Hawke's Bay.

Police were called to low-impact crash at the intersection of Peel St and Herbert St, (SH2) Waipukurau between 8am and 8.15am.

Two cars collided on a sharp bend on Peel St, several more "spun out". A milk tanker had also hit the kerb earlier this morning.

Fire communications shift manager Chris Dalton said two appliances were at the scene.

State Highway 2 remains open but a police spokesperson said motorists driving from Waipukurau to Hastings on State Highway 2 should exercise extreme caution.

Peel St is currently blocked off and lime being put onto affected areas.

Emergency services are at the scene of a large diesel spill at the intersection of Peel St and Hebert St, Waipukurau. Photo / Supplied.

Cervus Equipment branch manager Tom Tully was one of the first on the scene at Peel St.

Tully said a staff member heard the initial crash and "the boys went out and as they were there a couple more cars crashed, then the milk tanker came round the corner and its trailer hit the kerb".

"If you go out and stand on the road it's really slippery.

"We put three utes out with flashing lights, road cones and oil spill signs, then contacted police."

Two crashes also occurred within minutes of each other on State Highway 2 near Te Hauke.

The first, at 8.21am saw a car crash into a bank on the southbound lane.

Fire and ambulance were notified, and three people with minor injuries were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A ute is also understood to have hit a bank on the northbound bank, at 8.25am.

No one was injured. A tow truck was required.

It is unclear if the diesel spill is to blame for these crashes.

More to come.