A man that caused a Napier street to go into lockdown for nearly 12 hours has pleaded guilty after being denied bail by a court judge.

Hemi Taylor's name suppression also lapsed after appearing before Judge Tony Adeane on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old had originally entered no pleas for unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm and appeared via audiovisual link for an application for electronically-monitored bail.

The charges date back to an armed incident that put a Napier neighbourhood and four surrounding schools into police-enforced lockdown that remained ongoing on Monday June 24.

Residents had no choice to wait behind the cordons, unable to return home and had to resort to the warmth of Kings House Church on Riverbend Rd.

Residents inside the cordons had no option but to stay in their homes until Taylor finally walked out of his home and into the hands of police.

His defence counsel Eric Forster said despite Taylor's previous allegations he had a "good track record" and had not breached a previous protection order.

Judge Adeane declined bail on the basis that children were based at Taylor's proposed address, with concerns expressed by Oranga Tamariki.

"There are previous allegations of violence against him, police fear for good order," Adeane said.

Forster then addressed the Judge with instructions to plead guilty on both charges and made no further application for name suppression.

Taylor wore a maroon t-shirt and stayed silent as he appeared via audiovisual link.

He has been remanded in custody until August 27 for sentence.