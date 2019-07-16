Police are investigating after a digger fell off a transporter truck on a road near Havelock North.

The digger came off the transporter and fell onto its side on Tukituki Rd, between Craggy Range Rd and Moore Rd, about 10.05am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said work was under way to get the digger off the road.

No-one was injured. Hastings District Council had been advised of potential delays for drivers on the road, police said.

Police at the scene said they could not comment on the cause of the tip as it was under investigation.

