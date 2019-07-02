On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Police said on Tuesday inquiries into the theft are still ongoing.
Daughter Helena Simpson she said it was upsetting.
In 2014 her father went through a triple bypass and had a new valve put in his heart, which Helena said made him more dependent on his scooter, which he received from a friend shortly after the operation.
"We could never get him to sit still or slow down. He is just always doing things, even now when he should be slowing down, he still wants to keep on going," Helena said.
Simpson said his scooter was a way for him to keep his adventure going, an adventure that has seen him work a range of jobs and do so much work for people around the country, earning him the nickname "the Jack of all Trades".
He did everything from being an engineer, working with troubled youth, a tour guide on the Whakatane River, police diver and even a beekeeper, after he bought his first bees from Sir Edmund Hillary's father.
He said although he believes those who stole his scooter will get what they deserve, he can't understand why someone would do it.
"I believe in karma."
He said he didn't know what he would do without it, but then offered up some of his trademark humour.
"If I don't get it back I think I would probably just end up rotting away here," he said with a grin on his face.