Ten days, one property, two roaming dog attacks, 75 sheep dead.

The toll of sheep bitten, bruised and ripped apart at the Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park over the past fortnight has risen again after another massacre killed 26 on Monday night.

This time, the killer pitbull dogs came in the night. They likely spent the entire night in the paddock.

Carcases could be seen strewn right across the large property on Tuesday morning, many of those left alive wandering around dazed and bloodied.

It's the latest in spate of similar attacks around the Hastings district that has victims calling for support groups, compensation and most importantly, answers.

Farmers Colin and Denise Davis said the dogs had likely been in their paddocks from dusk to dawn on Tuesday, with the evidence found in the early morning.

Nine days ago 49 sheep were killed and another 13 injured on the same Bridge Pa property.

Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park grounds manager Karen Hampton described the scene at the time as "a massacre".

Denise Davis said different dogs were involved in the two attacks. Both dogs involved in last night's attack had been captured and were on Tuesday impounded by Hastings District Council.

Colin Davis said some of the lambs had been involved in the earlier attack on the property, and had gone through the stress twice.

By midday they were still working to assess injuries, with it likely further lambs would have to be put down.

Sheep farmers Denise and Colin Davis have lost another 30-40 sheep in a vicious dog attack. Photo / Warren Buckland

Denise said there was a risk they would miss some injuries, with those lambs most likely developing septicaemia.

Denise said it was the fourth attack she'd heard of in the Hastings district in the past 10 days.

The others were on Middle Rd and one at a Hastings orchard, she said.

Each lamb that was attacked is worth around $180.

"The cost of treatment, vets bills, labour, transport, it all adds up, we're not going to come out very well this year," Denise said.

Denise said she had recently been made redundant from her part-time role at EIT, and the attacks were yet another blow for her family.

She said the emotional toll was harder than the financial loss.

"We've had these lambs since February and it's our duty of care to ensure they get the best life possible."

Clearing the dead animals. Photo / Warren Buckland

The couple said there were normally one or two dog attacks around this time of year, but this year had been particularly bad.

She said dog owners needed to take responsibility for their animals.

"We've got six dogs, and we could never manage without our dogs, they are working dogs, but we know where they are, they are either working or in a safe place.

"Everybody needs to be accountable and responsible."

A visibly injured sheep following a dog attack. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said owners who had dogs who attacked should not be able to purchase another animal.

She said she was going to start a support group for those who had lost animals to attacks, and said there needed to be more awareness of the issue.

Colin said there also needed to be compensation for those who lost livestock.

Hastings District Council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said two pitbulls had been impounded following the attack.

"They were unregistered, the owner is known to Animal Control and has had previous infringements."

Payne said any changes to council's enforcement ability would need to be legislative changes from central government.

"You are mistaken if you think your pet dog wouldn't kill, regardless of what breed it is, how well it is fed or how well it has been socialised with livestock.

"You cannot breed or train the killing instincts out of species – such as a cat chasing a mouse.

"Just because your dog is sitting on the porch in the morning doesn't mean it has been there all night."

He said the only way to stop stock attacks was for owners to keep dogs under control.