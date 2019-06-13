Heavy rain again fell over Hawke's Bay on Thursday evening, but not all residents let it rain on their parade.

A video was posted to Facebook last night of a person water-skiing behind a car on a flooded lot on Tannery Road in Napier.

The waterskiers were making the most of the day's downpour, with 44mm of rainfall recorded from 1am yesterday through to 9am this morning.

Hastings had a similar recording of 41.2mm, and the trend continued in Waipukurau with 46.4mm.

A Hastings District Council (HDC) spokesperson advised there were "no issues across the roading network overnight except for a few areas of minor surface flooding… all roads remain open."

People waterskiing in an empty lot on Tannery Rd. Photo / Facebook

Napier City Council also had no call-outs overnight.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the "front will pull away from the country over the day as low pressures head east".

Although there would be rain for Hawke's Bay this morning, this would turn to showers and clear completely for Saturday, he said.

The HDC advised that "water levels can rise quickly with this type of rainfall, so we ask that road users to drive to the conditions".