The pain of Hawke's Bay's soaring property market is turning a dormant, off-the-beaten-path community into an attractive option for buyers. Is it Takapau's time to shine? Blair Voorend reports.

Takapau, population 522, is a small town with a freezing works off State Highway 2, 15 minutes south of Waipukurau.

It's a place most bypass on the journey south or north.

While fellow Central Hawke's Bay towns Waipawa and Waipukurau have taken off in recent times, Takapau has been slower to the property party.

No more.

Real estate agents say while Takapau wasn't really seen as a potential commuter town before,

