

A 63-year-old former Porse child care worker has been sentenced to three years jail for two assaults a fortnight apart left a six-month-old boy with serious head injuries.

The sentence was imposed on Margaret Elstone when she appeared for sentence before Judge Geoff Rea last month in Napier District Court, where she had denied the charges at a trial last month.

Judge Rea, who at the end of a four-day trial found her guilty on two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for the safety of a child, agreed today with Crown prosecutor that features of the case were that there were separate incidents, and that Elstone had to have known the impact of what she had done after the first incident.

Her failure to speak-up resulted in the initial misdiagnosis and later delays as medical experts at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland worked to discover what had happened.

Those aspects were reflected in a lengthy victim impact statement read to the court today by the boy's mother, who said her boy must have endured "excruciating" pain as he underwent lumbar puncture proceedings amid a suspicion of meningitis bring about his first admission to hospital, and later as pressure developed on his brain following the second incident.

No one knew what was wrong, except Elstone, she said.

With the boy having spent 6 weeks in Starship and two years after the incidents still suffering effects, including scars she said would be a "permanent reminder" and frequent falls unusual for a child of his age, it had had a huge impact on the family.

"It broke us us," said the mother, who cannot be identified because of an order for permanent suppression from publication of the victim's name and and anything leading to his identification.

Both of the boys had been in the care of Elstone who the Judge observed had been found to have been not coping and was probably unsuitable for the care role at the time the incidents happened in January 2017.

The trial was told Elstone was the only adult with him on the two occasions he was assaulted, and Judge Rea said that despite the denials the evidence pointed directly to Elstone and the "acceleration" and "deceleration" which would have caused the injuries.

On January 9, 2017, the toddler, only recently put into Elstone's care, was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital after showing signs of a seizure. His condition was put down to an infection and he was later released.

The same happened again on January 24, when the pale, limp baby boy was once again rushed to the hospital, and then transported to Starship children's hospital for brain surgery in Auckland.

He was treated for a subdural haematoma - a serious condition where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain. It was there that doctors discovered he had previously suffered a similar serious head injury, which had originally been misdiagnosed.

During the trial several medical experts told Judge Rea the injuries were not accidental and compared them to that of a car crash or a serious fall.

A tearful Elstone continued to deny the allegations and said she had no idea how the first injury occurred on January 9.

She said it was possible the second injury could have been caused by the baby's two-year-old brother falling on him while he was in a bouncer-net, but the claim was rejected by medical experts.

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning told the judge the boy was "happy and healthy" before entering Elstone's care in 2017.

"She's shaken this child or used force in some way," he said.

Defence counsel Nicola Graham said at the trial the baby lacked external injuries and there was no definite cause for the brain injuries. She told Judge Rea that it would be unusual to injure a baby and then take it back into her care.