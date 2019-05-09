"Not one more child will be uplifted and iwi will intervene at all costs."

That's the powerful message from Ngati Kahungunu Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana to the Government after a standoff involving police at Hawke's Bay Hospital over a seven-day-old baby boy about to be uplifted by Oranga Tamariki earlier this week.

Des Ratima backed Tomoana's call, saying that "not one more child" will be taken.

Newsroom reported that the Family Court ordered the uplift on the grounds the child's wider family had a background of domestic violence and drug use - a claim disputed by the whānau.

Ratima said he had read the affidavit around the issue.

"I've never seen so many assumptions in a report that determines the future of this family. She's up for a bruising in court."

The mother, who had her first baby taken in the same way last year, delivered her son by caesarean section on 1 May.

Oranga Tamariki applied for, and was granted, a without-notice custody order the next day. It was directed by the judge to notify the boy's mother, but this didn't happen according to Newsroom.

On May 6, three Oranga Tamariki workers arrived with a car seat and forms and told the mother they had come to take the baby.

Negotiations with family, Oranga Tamariki and Police went on until 2am on Wednesday when it was finally decided that the baby would not be uplifted.

Hastings social worker Hazel Hori cited drug use, lack of parenting skills, and transient home environments as reasons to uplift.

According to Oranga Tamariki documentation, three Māori babies a week on average are being uplifted from maternity hospitals all over the country within three months of their births.

