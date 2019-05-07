A 9-month-old retriever cross needs leg surgery, and to be reunited with his owner, after a hit-and-run in Napier.

Archie - as he has been named by the Napier SPCA - arrived at the organisation after being found in Onekawa with serious injuries to his leg and now needs urgent medical treatment by a specialised orthopedic vet.

Marketing and communications co-ordinator team leader Danielle Tucker said they had been unable to find Archie's owner and were relying on members of the public for help to pay for his much-needed surgery.

"He needs X-rays and surgery to pin his femur back together," she said.

The cost of the medical work is $757.

Danielle Tucker, of the SPCA, said they had been unable to find Archie's owner. Photo / SPCA

"Due to the complicated nature of this surgery, it is expensive, but it is essential for Archie to have a chance at making a full recovery and living a pain-free and normal life."

Tucker said the Napier Centre tried to find Archie's owners but had not had any luck.

"It's quite surprising to think he may not have a family as he is such a lovely pup. He doesn't have a microchip, either, which makes things really difficult – an example of why microchipping is so important.

He is a little wary when first meeting people because of what we has been through, but soon warms up and gets real cuddly."

• Donations for Archie's surgery can be made at www.spca.nz/HelpArchie