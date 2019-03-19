A building in the heart of Kawerau's town centre has been saved from fire overnight.

Kawerau firefighters were called to the commercial building in Tarawera Court at 1.55am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said this morning the fire was small and had been extinguished by the time the brigade arrived. However, the building was significantly smoke logged.

The fire had also set off the building's sprinkler system, prompting firefighters to stay on scene for some time to help clean up.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Twenty minutes later firefighters from Whakatāne were called to reports of a house fire.

However, the call out was a gas bottle leaking and promptly dealt with.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Sayyad Milne, 14, killed in Christchurch shootings: 'He's got his dream now'

19 Mar, 2019 7:00am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Bay Muslim leaders grieve after shock terrorist attacks

16 Mar, 2019 3:27pm
5 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Two local organisations to represent Bay in awards

15 Mar, 2019 10:15am
3 minutes to read