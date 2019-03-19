A building in the heart of Kawerau's town centre has been saved from fire overnight.

Kawerau firefighters were called to the commercial building in Tarawera Court at 1.55am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said this morning the fire was small and had been extinguished by the time the brigade arrived. However, the building was significantly smoke logged.

The fire had also set off the building's sprinkler system, prompting firefighters to stay on scene for some time to help clean up.

Twenty minutes later firefighters from Whakatāne were called to reports of a house fire.

However, the call out was a gas bottle leaking and promptly dealt with.