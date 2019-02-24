One person is seriously injured following a crash on State Highway 2, near Waipawa.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a car and a truck, and occurred about 7.40am just south of the Waipawa Bridge.

A helicopter has been directed to the scene and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

A rescue helicopter lands at the scene of a serious crash near Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

It is the second crash in the area in 48 hours, after a car and truck collided between Waipawa and Hastings on Saturday.

Four people received injuries, a spokesperson for St John ambulance confirmed.

Two people were in a serious condition, one person in a moderate condition, and one person had received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, three people including a baby have been injured in a crash involving a truck and a car in south Taranaki.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a call about the collision at the intersection of Eltham and Aurora Rds in Awatuna, about 8.18am.

One person with moderate injuries was trapped in a vehicle and firefighters were extricating them.

Two other people including a baby had minor injuries and were out of the vehicle.

Emergency services were clearing a landing pad for a helicopter.