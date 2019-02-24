Mount Maunganui residents are desperately using garden hoses to try to fight a spate of fires which have broken out next to a busy Tauranga highway.
A motorist phoned the Bay of Plenty Times to say he could see flames burning in the grass next to the railway tracks alongside SH29A between Maungatapu Bridge and Baypark Stadium.
The fires were burning in clusters between the tracks and houses and there was a lot of smoke everywhere, he said.
The motorist said he also noticed fire in the grass near the Omanu Golf Course on Maunganui Rd, opposite Bayfair Shopping Centre, 10 minutes earlier.
A Bay of Plenty Times photographer said people could be seen trying to fight the fires from their homes with garden hoses.
Police and firefighters are at the scene. Fire and Emergency NZ was unable to comment at this stage.
