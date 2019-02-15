Local hapū, environmentalists and community groups say the impending rāhui on the Mermaid Pools, near Matapouri, will preserve their environment and ecological well being.

Hapū Te Whanau ā Rangiwhakaahu chairman Aperahama Edwards said the rāhui would be placed on the pools and the walking track until such time they could be fully restored and that the rāhui could be for any length of time.

When the rāhui was in place and how long it would be would be imposed for is to be decided a meeting that is still being organised by the hapū.

The Mermaid Pools at the northern headland of Matapouri are a popular destination for both locals and tourists. Photo / Supplied

Local Whangārei District Councillor Anna Murphy also supports the rāhui, saying there were many other places in Matapouri Bay and elsewhere on the coast where people could swim.

Tutukaka Ratepayers and Residents Association chairwoman Lesley Armstrong-Jennings said personally, she was happy the local hapū got involved to ensure the safety of people that used the pools as well as protect the environment.

Yesterday hapū Te Whanau ā Rangiwhakaahu announced they were concerned about the degrading environmental, cultural and spiritual wellbeing of the taonga, known as Te Wai o Te Taniwha.

The popular pools have come under increasing pressure especially over the summer period.

Tourists follow a track on their return trip to the Mermaid pools. Photo / Supplied

In a statement, the hapū said it intended to place a rāhui over the pools, and the access route over the Rangitapu headland at Matapouri Bay, to restore "the mauri of the taonga".

The announcement has been met with mostly supportive, albeit sad, reactions on social media.

One longtime visitor said the pools had become a "sewer".

"I used to catch snapper in the mermaid pools in the 90s when I lived at Matapouri and the sea life in this pool was plentiful. Now it's like a sewer, with urine and toxic sunscreen destroying its beauty. Let's all respect the rāhui in place."

Another person said it had lost its beauty with the number of people going there.

"It was beautiful the first time I went there, but the last time we went it was a very different place. The water murky, a feeling of a public pool, noisy with a heck of a lot of people. It didn't feel respected or look like it was treated as something special by anyone who was there."