An investigation into the theft of blue penguins from a Hawke's Bay nest continues - with officials ruling out the culprits wanted the birds for eating.

Department of Conservation Hawke's Bay compliance officer Rod Hansen said the raid took place at Perfume Point on January 24, at 10.30pm.

He said a woman was observed holding a torch while two men used a crowbar to capture three of the penguins/kororā, one of which died in the raid and was left behind.

Two of the penguins were wrapped in towels and removed by the group who departed in a small white four-door car.

Hansen told Newstalk ZB this morning the most plausible purpose would be to smuggle the penguins on to animal collectors but the actual motive behind the raid remained unknown.

"It's a bit curious, we don't really have a clue," he said.

"All we know is we've got three that were gathered, one of which deceased, was left at the scene and the other two were wrapped in towels and taken away.

"There's no history of little blue penguins smuggling in New Zealand or internationally.

"The only thing we can assume is they are not being gathered for a food source because they probably would have taken the one that was left behind.

"We're certainly hoping someone will come forward from the public with some information."

Little blue penguins weren't on the protected CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) list but were protected wildlife.

Anyone found committing offences may receive imprisonment of up to two years and fines of up to $100,000.