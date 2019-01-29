Not many people enjoy sitting in the office on a hot summer's day, however for some Tauranga workers, escaping the sweltering heat is not an option.

Tradies, cafe workers and many outdoor professions are stuck out or in the heat as temperatures upwards of 30C bake the city.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the city's average January maximum temperature is up 2.9C from previous years, jumping from 23.9C to 26.8C.

Over the last few days, the temperature has been even higher, hitting the month's hottest temperature at 30.3C on Monday.

The rest of the week is expected to stay in the 26C to 27C range.

Rik Flowerday, director of ZB homes, said many of his tradies were being encouraged to start and finish early to escape the heat, some starting work well before 7am.

Even so, Flowerday said many of the builders had a lot of trouble getting out of the heat.

The workers all brought their wide-brimmed hats on site and wear long sleeve tops to try and protect themselves, then get on with it, he said.

Flowerday said the strong winds had also affected his roofers' productivity greatly.

But builders were not the only ones getting on with it in the heat. Sonya Lindroos, a manager at the Tay Street Beach Cafe on Mount Maunganui's beachfront, said the staff were definitely feeling the heat - and not just in the kitchen.

With customers seated inside and outside the cafe, waitresses were on their feet in and out of the sun all day long.

Workers were reminded to stay hydrated with ice-cold water kept nearby.

"All of us are very thankful for our end-of-shift jump in the ocean."

However, the heat was not the only thing affecting Tauranga productivity.

Nevan Lancaster, from Mt Cats and Yaks, said although the temperatures had been hot, it has been the windiest January at Pilot Bay he had seen in more than 11 years.

The wind had been so strong, Lancaster was forced to close early twice during the long weekend.

Kelvin Hill, the utility manager at the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, said there had been a 25 per cent increase in water consumption in the last month, putting pressure on the council.

The council planned to elevate its signs tomorrow reminding locals to conserve water where they could.

Hill said water consumption had gone up a lot in Waihī Beach in the last month, which he put down to having more holidaymakers in the area.

"The locals are pretty good."

If the weather stayed hot and dry, the challenge remained for the council to provide enough water to meet demand.

Tauranga City Council said water restrictions were likely following peak water usage combined with a hot, dry weather forecast.

How to stay cool and healthy in the heat

Stay out of the sun. Find shade outside wherever possible and stay indoors when you can.

Drink plenty of water. Add a slice of lemon, lime or mint for extra flavour.

Keep your house cool. Open windows or use air conditioning or fans if you can.

Eat frozen fruits as a cool snack.

Stay cool. If exercising or doing outdoor activities choose the early morning or later in the evening when it's cooler.

Check on your neighbours, especially the elderly.

Remember: Children, older people or those with health concerns may find it more difficult to cope with the heat.

Don't leave children or animals unattended in parked cars. This is especially important on hot days.

Be sunsmart. If you have to be outside, remember to Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

Keep your kids cool. As the new school year begins, equip children with a water bottle, appropriate clothing, sunblock and a hat. Add a chiller pad to their lunch to keep it cooler for longer.

Look after your pets. Keep them safe, hydrated and cool.

- Toi Te Ora Public Health Service