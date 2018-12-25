Hastings builders and tradies have combined to provide residents in rural Waikato with a vital community police station.

Nearly all built at Cottages New Zealand's specialised Hastings facility, the new police station was then transported to Ngaruawhia.

Cottages New Zealand managing director Mark Roil said the new police station was built inside its building facility in Maraekakaho Rd over three months and then transported to the Waikato township in early November for final building and fit-out touches.

"We built it to a tight deadline and then surprised Ngaruawahia residents on November 12, when they awoke to a close-to-complete police station.

Advertisement

"We're fortunate that we can build indoors in our building facility as that eliminates any downtime. We then check to see if the site is prepared and it's as simple as transporting it and hooking up to the services such as power and water."

The brand new station was officially opened by the Police Minister and Napier MP Stuart Nash and Police Commissioner Mike Bush earlier in December, with guests including representatives of King Tuheitia, Ngaruawahia Mayor Allan Sanson and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Ngaruawahia Community Policing Centre official opening. Photo / Supplied.

The new 19x7m building will be known as the Ngaruawahia Community Policing Centre and has been designed to Importance Level 4, which is engineered to a higher level of protection outside the Building Code.

Although there was a modern fit-out internally, precious carvings that were in the former station have been reinstated.

Roil said over 60 contractors and sub-contractors participated, ranging from local designers, structural engineers, fire engineers, construction staff, plumbers, electricians, fire alarm installers, heat pump and fresh air installer, security, data, insulation installers, gib installers, roofers, painting decorators, flooring installers, hardware installer, suspended ceiling installer, exterior joinery and kitchen joinery.

"Ninety-nine percent of the buildings construction was completed in Hastings and one of the most satisfying parts of construction is when you deliver a product that not only meets the clients requirements but is on time and within budget.

"Today's modern construction methods and materials provide for offsite construction in a mainstream kind of way.

"Our factory production provides for a better and more consistent quality construction process where the weather and the time of the day do not influence the programme."