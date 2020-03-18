

If you think you have coronavirus or Covid-19, phone your GP before you visit him or her.

Do not go to the doctor without phoning ahead first.

This is just one of the important facts Hawke's Bay Today has put together in this list of "frequently asked questions" that the general public is asking about coronavirus or Covid-19.

Our list comes from a mix of questions asked and answered by the Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay District Health Board. It also includes events that have been cancelled or postponed.

The list will be frequently updated, and the public is welcome to send us questions relating to the viral illness.

Advertisement

Q- What is Covid-19/coronavirus?

A- Coronaviruses are a large and diverse family of viruses which cause illnesses such as the common cold. The most recent diseases caused by coronaviruses include severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Covid-19. So, to be clear, Covid-19 is a disease caused by coronaviruses.

IF YOU HAVE A QUESTION, EMAIL NEWS@HBTODAY.CO.NZ



‌

Q- What are the symptoms?

A- Symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to a range of other illnesses such as influenza and do not necessarily mean that you have Covid-19. Symptoms include: fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Anyone with those symptoms should NOT turn up

at a general practice, accident or medical centre or Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department without phoning ahead first.

Q- Are there any confirmed cases in Hawke's Bay?

A- No.

Q- How do you protect yourself?

A- Both the Ministry of Health and the DHB are reiterating the need to follow basic hygiene practices which include regular handwashing with soap and water, staying away from work and others if you are sick, following basic cough or sneeze etiquette into the elbow, staying away from crowds and if unwell to call Healthline 0800 358 5453 or visit www.health.govt.nz/Covid-19.

Advertisement

Q- What is social distancing?

A- In simple terms social distancing refers to the idea of maintaining a distance between you and other people, in this case, at least two metres.

It also means minimising contact with people, avoiding public transportation whenever possible, limiting non-essential travel, working from home and skipping social gatherings. And definitely not going to crowded bars and sporting arenas.

Q- What is self-isolation?

A- Self-isolation means staying away from situations where you could infect other people. This means any situation where you may come in close contact with others (face to face contact closer than one metre for more than 15 minutes), such as social gatherings, work, school, child care/preschool centres, etc.

If you are a visitor to New Zealand, this means you should avoid sitting in a restaurant, or participating in any type of tour group.

Q- How does Covid-19 spread?

A- Like the flu, Covid-19 can be transmitted from person to person. The scientific evidence confirms that Covid-19 is spread by droplets.

This means that when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, they may generate droplets containing the virus. These droplets are too large to stay in the air for long, so they quickly settle on surrounding surfaces.

Droplet-spread diseases can be spread by: coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, contact with an object or surface with viral particles on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

What Hawke's Bay events have been cancelled or postponed?

The Government has declared a ban on gatherings of 500 or more people. It covers things like school assemblies, and church gatherings. These events are on hold or have been cancelled.

- All Hawke's Bay Anzac Day services - cancelled

- The Hawke's Bay sports awards - postponed

- EIT graduation ceremonies - cancelled

- The Big Easy and Little Easy cycle tours at Easter - cancelled

- The Hawke's Bay Marathon - cancelled (new race date/venue to be announced)

- Cruise ship visits - cancelled

- Osthmanthus Garden Lantern Festival - cancelled

- The Victorian State Ballet of Beauty and the Beast (Napier Municipal Theatre) - cancelled

- Soweto Gospel Choir show (Napier Municipal Theatre) - cancelled

- Hōhepa Hawke's Bay's Fundraiser Gala Dinner - cancelled

- Seafood Festival at Takitimu Seafoods - cancelled

- Maraekakaho Country Market Day - cancelled

- Hawke's Bay Jazz Club - Sunday, March 29 meet - cancelled

- The Total Evolution of the Motorcycle Show - postponed Easter 2021

- New Zealand Symphony Orchestra show (Napier's Municipal Theatre) - cancelled

- Napier City Council town huddles (Tamatea Community Church, Co-Lab Taradale and St Thomas More Parish – cancelled

- Taradale Village Fete – cancelled

- Eskview District Rugby Football Club fundraiser – cancelled (will be live-streamed)

- Hawke's Bay Orienteering Club events (Anderson Park and Haumoana School) – cancelled

- Hawke's Bay Schools Orienteering Individual Sprint Champs - postponed

- Eats and Beats event (Taradale High School) – postponed

- Tennis NZ Seniors event – cancelled

- Tennis Eastern Racenight - cancelled

- Unison Switch Gala Day 2020 – cancelled

- Heretaunga Women's Centre Sweet as Banana Pudding Art Exhibition - postponed

- Hawke's Bay Easter Festival "The Easter Comps" - cancelled

- Dannevirke Clay Target Club "Opening Weekend Eyeopener" - cancelled