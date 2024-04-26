Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

The Thirty Thousand Club: How a 20th-century community group beautified Napier by stealth

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
4 mins to read
The Kennedy Rd Phoenix palms in 1943. Photo / Dave Williams, collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, W212 (b)

The Kennedy Rd Phoenix palms in 1943. Photo / Dave Williams, collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, W212 (b)

OPINION

News that businessmen in Napier had begun a service club in 1912 which would exist until the town’s population was 30,000 was not well received by a Hastings man.

The report on the “Thirty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today