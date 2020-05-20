

Hawke's Bay childhood nutrition company Good Feeding has launched a new resource centre to provide information and advice on infant nutrition and health.

The centre will attempt to guide parents, caregivers and paediatricians by providing the latest information on early flavour training to encourage healthier eating habits in children.

Good Feeding's resource centre will provide information, guidance and strategies to exploit the flavour training window in children, introducing them to a broad range of tastes and promoting the acceptance of vegetables.

The launch supports its commitment to the Shaping Early Palates initiative by Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

The partnership was announced at PHA's 10th anniversary summit where former US First Lady and co-founder of PHA, Michelle Obama, delivered the opening remarks in April.

Good Feeding CEO Phil McGrath said the company aims to deliver solutions for palate training in a way that encourages flavour acceptance of foods like vegetables.

"This supports the development of positive lifelong eating practices and helps fight childhood obesity," he said.

"This effort to help start babies on the journey to a healthy life by offering realistic and convenient feeding solutions and guidance to parents, caregivers, and paediatricians, is shared by PHA, which makes us natural allies."

A Covid-19-based fresh food programme was also announced at the summit.

Good Feeding co-founder Frances McGrath said it is times like these that have highlighted that health is more important than ever.

"Empowering parents and caregivers to set children on a healthy trajectory - the start we all deserve - can be the best gift a parent can give," she said.

Good Feeding director of healthcare professional outreach Bonnie Johnson said the company is engaging with food industry experts and healthcare professionals to review and contribute to Good Feeding's content.

"We know that together we have the potential to be stronger and more impactful, so we are excited by the collaboration opportunity," she said.