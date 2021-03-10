Who would like a Kaimanawa horse?

Helicopters were used to muster Kaimanawa horses in 2019. Photo / file

More than 200 wild horses are to be removed from the Kaimanawa Ranges, in the central North Island, and the welfare groups that manage rehoming efforts, the Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society (KHH) and the Kaimanawa Wild Horse Preservation Society (KWHPS), are urging people who are interested in taking a horse or horses from the muster to get in touch now.

This year's aerial survey by the Department of Conservation established that 206 horses need to be removed, the herd having increased in size well beyond the level recommended by the Kaimanawa Wild Horse Advisory Group (KWHAG) thanks to the cancellation of last year's muster due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Maintaining a total of 300 allows the horses to maintain best condition and also protects fragile ecosystems, unique to the Moawhango Ecological Zone.

According to KHH Welfare Officer Michele Haultain, the horses are "truly wild," having never been in contact with humans.

"In time they will do anything their owners ask of them, but in the early days they need sympathetic handling to ensure they make a successful transition to domestic life," she said.

"Kaimanawas have an X-Factor; their senses are acute, and they have proven to be very trainable."

Given the right environment they were very curious, honest and friendly, were suitable for a variety of equine disciplines. and were now being seen in the upper levels of equine competitions more often. They were gaining favour among the equestrian community as highly competitive sport horses, pony club mounts and good all rounders.

Since numbers were reduced to 300, the condition of the horses and their final mature height had improved immeasurably. As a result, they were more suited to a wider variety of riders.

The last big muster, in 2018, was the first since 1997, with 299 horses successfully rehomed. KHH

"Even though Covid restrictions have put us in a similar position to 2018, we are hopeful that the public will step up to ensure as many of the horses targeted for removal as possible will find a suitable home," KHH chair Sue Rivers said.

"With the continued development of training incentives, the stallion challenge competition, which includes a mentorship programme this year, sponsorship opportunities, together with a growing number of workshops being offered to the public by approved trainers, the opportunities for people to share the incredible experience of taming a wild horse are increasing."

Currently only 34 applications for horses had been received between both rehoming groups, however, and with applications closing on April 1, time was fast running out for interested parties to apply. Both rehoming groups were more than happy to offer prospective new owners support and advice.

The muster is scheduled to take place late April, as soon as weather conditions are favourable.

For further information, and applications to rehome a Kaimanawa horse, go to www.kaimanawaheritagehorses.org or email muster@kaimanawaheritagehorses.org