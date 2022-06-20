Aupōuri Peninsular

From 10am-1pm today , Ngāi Takoto will host its Matariki / Puanga Dune Lake Restoration Planting Day at Late Waiparera, Waiharara. The free event is open to all kura and the community. For more information contact Jo Murray on 0211 380 413.

Awanui

Tonight Te Kura Kaupapa Te Rangi Āniwaniwa will hold its Puanga-Matariki 'Night Market', offering kai and craft stalls from 6pm and kapa haka performances from 6:30pm. The event will be held at Te Rangi Āniwaniwa, Quarry Road, Awanui.

Karikari Peninsular

This Friday , from 9am-1pm, the Karikari Hall and Community Centre / Whatuwhiwhi Hall will host its Matariki Day Markets. Alongside the usual market treasures, treats and crafts will be a kite-flying competition from 11am.

Bay of Islands

Along with this year's inaugural Matariki public holiday comes a new festival event: Matariki Pēwhairangi / Matariki Festival Bay of Islands runs from Friday, June 17, to Sunday, July 31.

This Friday, June 24, free activities will run all day at the Village Green in Paihia, and culminate in a street festival of food, storytelling, music, kapa haka and a fireworks and waka display in the early evening.

Also on Friday, from 2pm to 5pm, Kororāreka Marae in Russell will host Alison Jones' inspiring presentation and kōrero about one of the first Māori travellers to Europe, shedding light on the early Māori/Pākeha relations. Entry by koha.

The free fun continues in Paihia on Saturday, June 25, from 10am-2pm, with a ticketed performance by Tiki Taane in the evening.

Over the festival period, Waitangi Treaty Grounds will run a programme of events, exhibitions and workshops, and will open their doors for the free Matariki Open Day on Sunday, June 26. For more information, visit: www.waitangi.org.nz.

The festival itself will feature more than 20 free and ticketed events, including story-telling, cultural experiences, inspirational kai, waiata, whānau-friendly activities and star-gazing opportunities. To find out more, visit: www.matarikinz.com.

Hokianga

Village Arts Gallery in Kohukohu will host The Pūangarua Matariki Exhibition which opens on Saturday at 11am and runs through to July 24. It's open daily from 10am-3pm (except Mondays). For more information, visit: www.villagearts.co.nz or call: 09 405 5827.

Kaitaia

The Matariki Glow Show will return to Te Ahu Centre on Friday, July 22, with performances at 11am and 1pm. The show will tell the story of te kāhui whetū o Matariki (the star cluster / whānau of Matariki) with puppets which glow under UV lights in a black box theatre. The performance is told in te reo Māori and English to educate as it entertains. Tickets are available now through eventfinda.co.nz from $15.

From Home

Those wishing to experience the best of te ao Māori from home can watch the Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2022 – the sixth annual Matariki Awards - on-demand on māoritelevision.com. The awards ceremony included performances from Troy Kingi, Pere Wihongi, Ria Hall, the Tuari Brothers, Seth Haapu and Mareikura Nathan.